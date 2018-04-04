The woman, who opened fire at YouTube's headquarters near San Francisco, Tuesday afternoon, has been identified as Nasim Aghdam.

The woman shot and killed herself with a handgun after injuring three others. She opened fire to target her boyfriend, the San Jose Mercury News reported citing a law enforcement source.

According to the publication, the shooting appeared to have been fueled by a domestic dispute with the boyfriend. A 36-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, and a 27-year-old woman were hospitalized.

The 36-year-old man, who is believed to be her boyfriend, is in a critical condition.

Nasim Aghdam lived in southern California, NBC Bay Area reported.

On April 3, during the lunchtime, the woman approached the outdoor terrace and dining courtyard on the campus and opened fire following which the employees of the tech company fled into the surrounding streets.

Police officers and emergency vehicles arrived on the campus at around 12:48 pm (19:48 pm GMT). Officers described the scene as "chaotic" with employees fleeing.

Who was Nasim Aghdam?

Aghdam was an animal rights activist. She had a YouTube channel, which has now been deleted. The channel had videos that included rants against the company. The description on her YouTube page says that she was a Persian Azeri female vegan bodybuilder.

"Nasim produced and launched the first Persian TV commercial and music video (Do You Dare) regarding animal rights and veganism through international Iranian satellite Television in 2010," the description reads.

She had more than 5,000 subscribers. In one of the videos, she complained that YouTube "discriminated and filtered" the content. She complained that after the company filtered her content her started receiving fewer views.

YouTube employee talks about the horrifying incident

Todd Sherman, a YouTube product manager, took to Twitter to describe the horrifying tale.

"We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake," he tweeted, adding: "After existing the room we still didn't know what was going on but more people were running. Seemed serious and not like a drill."

"We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun. Shit."

"At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves," Sherman said.

"I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front," he added.