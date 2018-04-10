Just like Facebook, Google has also been collecting data and that too of children, a coalition of 23 child advocacy, consumer and privacy groups, has claimed.

The group has filed a complaint with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in this regard, according to The Guardian. The group, in its complaint, has alleged that despite the search-engine giant claiming that the video-sharing website is only for those aged 13 and above, Google is aware that children below that age use the site.

The group says Google collects information on the kids and then put tailor-made ads on the website to generate revenue. According to the group, Google collects personal information in the form of location, device identifiers, and phone numbers and uses it to track them across different websites and services without first obtaining parental consent as required by the Coppa.