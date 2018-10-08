Shooter Mehuli Ghosh came close to winning India its first Youth Olympics gold on Monday, October 8 only to finish with a silver in the 10m Air Rifle event in Buenos Aires.

18-year-old Ghosh, Commonwealth Games 2018 silver medalist, raised hopes of finishing on the top step of the podium after ending the qualifying at the top spot with a total of 628.1, well clear of second-placed Wang Zeru of China.

Ghosh was leading for the most part of the closely-contest final. She was 0.8 clear of eventual gold medalist Stephanie Laura Scurrah of Denmark before the last two shots.

The Indian shooter widened the gap with a 10.4 but shot an agonising 9.1 to end up with a total of 248, which was 0.7 lesser than Scurrah's tally.

Silver Streak for #TeamIndia as Mehuli Ghosh brings home #ShootingSport Silver in Women's 10m Air Rifle at the @youtholympics Games #BuenosAires2018! Finishes 2nd behind Stephanie Luara of Denmark with 248.0 points. A well deserved medal! Kudos @GhoshMehuli ?#IAmTeamIndia ?? pic.twitter.com/IZwPJ8lEQN — Team India (@ioaindia) October 8, 2018

Similarly, Ghosh lost the Commonwealth Games gold earlier this year in Gold Coast. She had shot 9.9, 0.4 than gold medalist Martina Lindsay Veloso of Singapore in the shoot-off after both the shooters were tied on 247.2.

IBTimes, India has compiled a list of reactions to Ghosh's sub-10 shot in the 10m Air Rifle final. Check them out below.

Earlier on the opening day of the third Youth Olympic Games (Sunday), Tushar Mane opened the country's account by bagging a silver in the men's 10m Air Rifle event.

Mane, who qualified third for the final, shot 247.5 to win the silver while Grigorii Shamakov took the gold with 249.2.

Tababi Devi doubled India's medal tally later in the day by winning the country's first Olympic medal in judo.

The Asian cadet champion from Manipur lost 11-0 in the final of women's 44kg category to Venezuela's Maria Giminez.

India, with three silvers, has already surpassed the medal count from last edition of the Youth Games which was held in Nanjing.

The Asian country had won two medals — a silver and a bronze at the 2014 Youth Olympics.