9:30am IST: Thrilling finish to what was a fantastic women's 10m Air Rife Final at Commonwealth Games 2018.

17-year-old Indian shooter Mehul Ghosh wins the silver medal while defending champion Apurvi Chandela settles for a Bronze.

Singapore's Martina Veloso won the Gold medal but she faced stiff competition from the Indian teenager, who registered a stunning 10.9 with her final shot to force a gold medal shoot-off.

Mehuli had trialed Chandela, who was consistently shooting 10-plus, for the most part of the final. However, the Glasgow gold medalist stumbled under pressure shooting two straight sub-10s in her penultimate and final shots.

Veloso started the two-way battle for the gold medal with a comfortable lead over Mehuli. However, the West Bengal shooter was on top of her game and delivered a 10.9 when she needed it the most — in her last shot.

However, Mehuli managed only 9.9 in the shoot-off while Veloso clinched the Gold with 10.3 point-shot.

8:45am IST: Here's your morning round-up of Day 5 action in Gold Coast.

India have leapfrogged Canada into the third spot on the medal table with total of 8 gold meadals.

Jitu Rai wins Gold in 10m Air Pistol event after setting new Commonwealth Games record. Om Mitharval win bronze in the same event.

Weightlifter Pardeep Singh wins silver in the men's 105kg final with total lift of 352kg.

19-year-old Tejaswin Shankar qualified for men's High Jump final with a jump of 2.21m.

Boxer Gaurav Solanki defeated defeated Akimos Annang Ampiah of Ghana to enter Men's 52kg quarter-final

Ace shooter Jitu Rai won India it's eighth Gold medal when she finished on the top step of the podium at Belmont Shooting Center in Gold Coast after winning the 10m Air Pistol event at Commonwealth Games 2018 on Monday, April 9.

The 30-year-old set the Commonwealth Games record with 235.1 points while Australia's Kerry Bel shot Silver with 233.5 points. 22-year-old Om Mitharval also finished on the podium, clinching bronze medal with a tally of 214.3.

This is the Nepal-born Indian shooters second Commonwealth Games medal as he had won the yellow metal in the 50m Air Pistol event in Glasgow.

Rai qualified for the final with a score of 570. Meanwhile, Mitharval had started the event on a high by setting the Commonwealth Games qualification record with 584 points, bettering Samaresh Jung's record from Melbourne Games in 2006.

Weightlifter Pardeep win Silver

Indian weightlifting contingent seems to continue producing medalists as Pardeep Singh won the Silver in the men's 105kg category earlier in the day.

Pardeep lifted 152kg in Snatch, two behind gold medalist Sanele Mao of Samoa, who went clear of his rivals with a 2016kg in clean and jerk.

The Indian lifted 200kg in his first clean and jerk attempt. However, he failed in his second attempt at lifting 209kg.

Pardeep went for the glory in his final lift by add 2kg but he was unable to successfully complete the clean and jerk.

He lifted a total of 352kg, eight behind Mao.