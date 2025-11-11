'Youth of Kashmir are dynamic, full of potential': Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar leads 20,000 in drug-free pledge

In a landmark gathering, global humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addressed over 20,000 students at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, rallying them to pledge for a drug-free Kashmir.

Organised by the Department of Higher Education, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, the EduYouth Meet brought together students from 50 colleges and four universities. The visit marked Gurudev's return to Kashmir after seven years, where he was welcomed by Shantmanu, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary.

"We will see that Kashmir is free from drugs. My dream has always been a society free from violence, disease, and sorrow," Gurudev said, urging youth to rediscover strength through meditation and breath.

He highlighted that drug rehabilitation begins with self-awareness, noting, "The secret is in one's own breath. Using breath and meditation, one can come out of addiction."

Calling Kashmir "the land of meditation and ancient wisdom," Gurudev drew parallels between quantum physics and the Spandakarika, a foundational text of Kashmir Shaivism. "Meditation is not foreign to Kashmir," he said. "It is the heritage of this land."

Addressing students and vice chancellors from seven universities, Gurudev emphasized emotional intelligence, communal harmony, and self-reliance as the foundation for youth empowerment.

The Art of Living has already conducted Happiness Programs across several colleges in Kashmir, teaching techniques like Sudarshan Kriya for stress management and emotional resilience. Gurudev also met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and will visit Srinagar Central Jail, where the organization runs rehabilitation programs for inmates.

The Art of Living prison program helps inmates release deep-rooted stress, anger, and guilt, fostering emotional stability and positive behavior. Many participants report profound inner peace, reduced aggression, and renewed hope for life. Beyond personal transformation, the initiative also aids in reducing violence within prisons and promoting smoother reintegration into society.

"Kashmiri youth stand for communal harmony," he added. "Life is too short for hatred; love and peace must define our future."