Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar receives top global peace award from Boston Global Forum

Spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been honoured with the 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security Award by the Boston Global Forum (BGF) and the AI World Society (AIWS). The award recognises his global efforts in peacebuilding, reconciliation, and humanitarian leadership.

This year's recognition marks the 10th anniversary of the award, which has previously been conferred upon global leaders such as Shinzō Abe, Angela Merkel, Ban Ki-moon, Sauli Niinistö, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Emmanuel Macron.

According to the Boston Global Forum, Gurudev was selected for his "extraordinary contributions to global peace, reconciliation, and moral guidance in the AI and digital age."

The Forum described him as a "bridge-builder free from agenda or bias," acknowledging his peace interventions in Colombia, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Venezuela, and Kashmir, where his initiatives have helped restore trust and promote nonviolence.

"In honoring Gurudev, we celebrate a spiritual luminary who bridges the wisdom of the East and the innovation of the West," said Nguyen Anh Tuan, Co-founder and CEO of the Boston Global Forum.

'Peace must translate into action'

In his acceptance remarks, Gurudev called for a renewed focus on peacebuilding as an essential element of global security.

"Peace cannot come by words; it has to translate into action," he said. "A lot is done for security, but very little attention is given to peace. A moral and spiritual force is essential to quell the distrust and distress our societies face today."

The Boston Global Forum praised Gurudev's practical approach to peace through The Art of Living Foundation, which he founded in 1981. The organisation operates in 180 countries and has reached millions through its humanitarian and educational programs.

The Foundation's work includes:

Mediating peace processes in Colombia and other conflict zones. Rehabilitation of over 800,000 prisoners through meditation programs. Revival of more than 70 rivers and thousands of water bodies in India. Education and nutrition for over 100,000 underprivileged children through 1,300 free schools.

"You have taught peace not as an abstract idea but as a daily practice rooted in compassion, forgiveness, and understanding," said Governor Michael Dukakis, Co-founder and Chair of the Boston Global Forum.

The Forum commended Gurudev's leadership in integrating spirituality and ethical technology through initiatives such as the newly launched Institute of Absolute Intelligence in Los Angeles. The institute brings together scientists, scholars, and spiritual leaders to explore the intersection of consciousness and artificial intelligence.

Founded in 2012 by Governor Dukakis and Nguyen Anh Tuan, the Boston Global Forum promotes innovation, peace, and ethical governance. To mark the tenth anniversary of the award, the BGF–AIWS network announced new initiatives, including the World Leader Spirit Symposium and World Leader Spirit Concert, with Gurudev serving as a guiding voice for interfaith and ethical leadership in the AI era.

The award follows Gurudev's recent North America tour, during which several cities, including Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland, officially proclaimed "Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day" in recognition of his humanitarian work.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell called him "a globally respected humanitarian and peace ambassador whose work has uplifted more than 800 million people across 180 countries."