Indian Youth Congress' president BV Srinivas was allegedly manhandled by the police personnel while he was being detained during the party's protest in the national capital on Tuesday.

In a video of Srinivas, which is going viral on social media, a police personnel could be seen snatching the Congress leader's hair as a dozen policemen tried to bundle him inside their vehicle.

In the same video, Srinivas too could be seen struggling to get out of the grip of policemen and talk to the media persons.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Amrutha Guguloth said they are trying to identify the police staff who allegedly manhandled Srinivas. "Disciplinary action would be initiated against the staff after identifying," the DCP assured.

Earlier, the Delhi Police detained hundreds of party workers and parliamentarians, including Rahul Gandhi from two different locations -- near Parliament and outside Congress party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road.

Srinivas was detained from outside the AICC office.

(WIth inputs from IANS)