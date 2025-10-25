Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra got into a banter on the sets of Jiohotstar's 'Pitch to Get Rich'. Starring investors like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Darpan Sanghvi, and Dhruv Sharma; the show gives platform to clothing brands. It was on one of the episodes that while talking about the 'efforts' gone into making an outfit, Karan revealed how it doesn't get any favours from him.

Manish complains

"Everyone works hard. In this country, we overdo it. So no points for sincerity and hard work from me, that's basic," he said. Chipping in to the conversation, Manish Malhotra added how he works day and night for Karan Johar's films and never gets credit for it. "Karan, you never gave me credit for that either, even though I work hard day and night, especially for your films," he said.

Karan hits back

But, Karan hit back with a sharp comment on how Malhotra gets credit in the form of the money he makes from him. "I have seen your price tags, you are well-compensated for that hard work! And your turnover is...," KJo added.

How the friendship started

Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar have been friends for over four decades now. The ace designer has been KJo's go-to designer for majority of his movies. Malhotra had once revealed that it was Sridevi who brought him onboard for 'Gumrah' which was produced by Yash Johar. So, every time the designer would call Yash Johar, Karan used to pick up.

"One day, he just told me, 'You never say hi'. And I said, 'Oh, I'm so sorry. Hi Karan, how are you? Can I speak to Yash ji?' So it became like that. And then I met him a couple of times on set, and one night we decided to go out for dinner, and we chatted at that time. That's how we became friends," Manish said on We Are Yuvaa.