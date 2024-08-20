Rhea Chakraborty is unstoppable. After inviting Sushmita Sen to her podcast, she is making sure the crème-de-la-crème remains a constant part of her chat show guest list. The next guest on Rhea's chat show – Chapter 2 is Aamir Khan. The teaser of the new episode shows the two talking about life, death, therapy, movies and beyond.

The promo

The promo begins with Rhea bombarding Aamir on compliments on his good looks. The former Roadies judge praises Aamir and says whether every time he looks into the mirror he feels that's someone really good looking. This leaves Mr Perfectionist blushing. He is then seen commending the actress and says, "You've shown remarkable courage, Rhea."

Aamir further says that he wants to break away from films. At one point, talking about grief, the superstar is also seen breaking down. Many on social media were quick to comment on how gracious Aamir was to be a part of this show. "Guest like Mr Amir Khan... wow.. secondly how down to earth Amir is that he agreed for a show which is not of his level as of now. All the best Rhea."

Social media reactions

Another person commented, "Lots of respect to Aamir Khan for giving an interview to Rhea. The media made her such a negative personality just for the TRP without knowing the facts." On the other hand, many commended Rhea for never playing the 'victim card'. "I really Admire this lady for standing strong against all odds. I have never seen she is playing the victim card even after so much hatred. Very Strong Lady. She carried her very well in Roadies even though it was her first Season," a social media user wrote.

"She's so strong, proud of her!" another user commented. "Finally, some girl is talking openly and normalizing biased culture," read a comment. "She never gives up, does she?" asked a fan in the comments section.