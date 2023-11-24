Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are busy promoting their upcoming – Animal. The duo along with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently appeared on Unstoppable with NBK to promote the film. And it was here that the director and Ranbir Kapoor both confirmed her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. Here's what went down.

All the deets

It so happened that Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna asked Sandeep Reddy and Rashmika Mandanna to pick one movie between Arjun Reddy and Animal. Ranbir joined in an asked Rashmika to choose between her "reel hero" (Ranbir) or her "real hero" (Vijay). The actress dodged the question and Nandamuri then asked Sandeep to call Vijay.

Ranbir drops major hints

Ranbir added that one should let Rashmika call him as he won't pick anyone else's call. Rashmika called him and Ranbir teased her about she had changed Vijay's name as in her phone. While he didn't pick any calls at first, Vijay later called back Vanga. The trio then gave the phone to Rashmika who warned him that he was on speaker.

Vijay says 'I love you'

Ranbir also revealed that Sandeep Reddy first met Rashmika on Vijay Deverakonda's house at Arjun Reddy success party. Vijay goes on to say on the phone "I love you" but whether it was directed at Sandeep or Rashmika remains to be seen. Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol's Animal has got A rating and is slated to release on December 1.

Ranbir has gone on to call Animal an "A rated K3G". ''If I had to describe this story in a line, then it's about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. That's what the core of the film is," Ranbir said talking about the film.