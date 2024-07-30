Varun Dhawan recently shared a picture flaunting his chiselled abs. Varun took to social media to share a couple of pictures flaunting his ripped physique. Sharing the pictures, the Badlapur actor wrote, "God's plan." And many celebs were quick to comment on the picture. Janhvi Kapoor was one of the first ones to react.

Janhvi dropped a hilarious comment and asked VD, "Was gods plan to give u abs." But, Varun was quick to respond with a dig. He wrote, "Janhvi ur so funny after taking antibiotics." Mrunal Thakur also commented on the Bawaal actor's picture and wrote, "Gods been unfair with the most of us!" Many celebs and influencers dropped comments on VD's pictures and called him "hot".

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shared the screen for the first time in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. The film did an average business but ever since, the duo became quite good friends. Varun had once revealed in an interview how he didn't talk to Janhvi for a month while they were shooting Bawaal. He added that she took it personally and he did it purposely to make it come across on the screen as well. The two played husband and wife in the film who find it difficult to come to terms with one another.

When Varun didn't talk to Janhvi for a month

"Initially, at least for the first one month we went on set, I tried this thing where I said I won't communicate with her much. Because I felt we'll become friends like this (snaps). I said let me not, and let me be a little aloof, a little cold. I'll talk to everyone else but her, and purposely. I felt it might evoke something in her and something in me when we were doing scenes of that nature," he told Galatta Plus.

"(Nitesh) Sir was on this. And then eventually, I told her after 20 days. Then she realised it, otherwise she took it personally. See, I did it selfishly but I think it helped both of us at that time. Actually, in the film, how gradually the couple got to know each other, we also got to know each other gradually, which was interesting," Dhawan further added.