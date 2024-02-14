Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan share a warm bond. From cheering for one another on social media to dancing together at parties, the two have always been close friends. Amid all this, Sushmita Sen has called Salman a 'progressive' man. Sush revealed how the Biwi No. 1 actor urged her to wear heels despite being 'shorter' than her.

The Aarya actress revealed that Biwi No 1's director David Dhawan used to ask her not to wear heels for the shoot. She added that she used to turn up in flats without giving it a second thought. And once Salman Khan asked her why was she wearing flats with such stunning outfit. Without mincing her words, the actress told him that because he was short, she wasn't allowed to wear heels.

What Sushmita said

"When David would say on the sets of Biwi No 1 that 'Sush, don't wear heels', I would come in flats like okay, no problem. And Salmans would say 'That's a nice outfit but why are you wearing those chappals?' I would say 'Because you are short, I can't wear heels'," the actress revealed in an interview.

Sushmita further added that this made Salman Khan laugh and he asked her to wear heels and manage her height while he manages his own. The former beauty queen went on to call him 'progressive' for such an approach. She also said that the two of them enjoy each other's company a lot.

How Salman reacted

"He burst out laughing and say 'Go and wear heels. I'll manage my height, you manage yours.' So, I thought that was very progressive. It is something about Salman I have always enjoyed and loved," she revealed in an interview. When the article was shared on reddit, many on the platform were quick to praise Salman.