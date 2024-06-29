All eyes are on Billionaire Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant which is all set to take place in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. The pre-wedding festivities are underway. The royal wedding will see guests from all walks of life blessing the couple.

The couple and the family will wear high-end designer wear and create a fashion. Anant and Radhika's wedding will be remembered for years.

Isha Ambani shares conceiving twins via IVF, just like mom Nita Ambani

Amid wedding prorations, Anant's sister in an interview opened up about her IVF journey and shared how she conceived her twins via IVF.

In a new interview with Vogue India, Isha spoke about going for the procedure, just like her mother Nita Ambani did when she conceived Isha and her brother Akash.

Not just Isha, her mother and business tycoon Nita Ambani also had Isha and her brother Akash through the procedure.

She said, "I'm very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that's how we'll normalise it. If there is modern technology today, why not use it to have children? It should be something you're excited about, not something you should have to hide. The process can feel much easier if you can find support groups or other women to talk to."

Isha said she shares a close bond with her sister-in-law, Shloka Mehta Ambani, who married her twin brother, Akash Ambani.

"I was very lucky that the person who my brother decided to marry was my best friend, Shloka. Even right now, we're sharing the house in London and we joke that we're actually married to each other because both Akash and Anand are in Mumbai and we're here with the kids," Isha told Vogue India.

She said, "Anant has always been like the baby figure in my life, someone whom I've doted on, so I look at Radhika with a mothering eye. My mum, Shloka, and Radhika are my closest confidantes and my first line of friends."

Isha is married to Anand Piramal and has twins--a daughter and a son--Aadiya Shakti and Krishna, through IVF.