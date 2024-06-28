Needless to say, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has been the talk of the town. After the two extravagant pre-wedding festivities. The couple are all set to take nuptial vows in Mumbai on July 12 in the presence of their family.

Two pre-wedding festivities that happened earlier this year.

For the unversed, in March 2024, the family held a lavish pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar. This was followed by a second pre-wedding party in May 2024 on a French cruise.

Anant and Radhika's wedding card in leaked unboxing video

On Wednesday, a video of their exquisite wedding card went viral, which consisted of a silver temple of idols of Hindu deities in gold, with beautiful mantras.

On Thursday, another wedding video went viral. A recipient received another wedding card that was in a golden box sans the temple.

The Ambani family has personalised the wedding invitation. These exclusive invites have been sent to select VVIPs and VIPs.

Notable celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have received a different version of the invitation. This version includes a travel mandir made of silver with golden idols inside, rather than the larger silver temple.

From 'travelling mandir' to Pashmina Shawl from Kashmir a look at another wedding invitation card

The clip shows the recipient, opening the golden box. The box has a huge orange box with a picture of Lord Vishnu printed on it.

As soon as the recipient opens the orange box, there is a golden booklet which has an idol of God.

Enchanting mantras start playing in the background as soon as you unlock it. The booklet has multiple cards on thick leaflets for the different events — Shubh vivah or the wedding ceremony on July 12, Shubh Aashirwad, or divine blessings ceremony, on July 13, and the Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, on July 14.

The invite is personally handwritten. The next box has a small temple that can be used for travelling, the silver and gold idols of God are not only divine but mesmerising as well.

Then there is a white pouch which has a beautiful pashmina shawl. The invite is beautiful and aesthetic beyond words.

However, netizens were of the view that this was an unnecessary display of wealth. A section of netizens pointed out that the traditional wedding mithai (sweet)is missing which is a ritual in the household.

A user wrote, "Waste of money.."

Another wrote, showing off money for no reason."

The third one said, " Where are the sweets."

The next one said, "The most beautiful wedding card reflects Bharat tradition & culture.. don't look at the cost.. look at the value the family gives to Bharat arts, culture & tradition.."

The next one said, "Itne budget mein to hamara pura shaadi ho jaega ".( In their invitation card budget, one can get married),

While another comment read: "Mujhe to laga tha dry fruits se bhara hoga." ( I thought there was a box of dry- fruits).

"That one card is my entire life budget," another added.

Anant and Radhika's roka ceremony was held in December 2022 and an engagement party in early 2023.