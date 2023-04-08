Rupali Ganguly who plays the titular role in Anupamaa on Star Plus (produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi) celebrated her 46th birthday on 5th April 2023. She rung her special day with her family, she was reportedly holidaying with her husband and son.

As soon as she returned to the city, on her birthday night. She went live with her fans on Instagram and thanked them all for wishing her and sending her cake and making it memorable. The very next day, the actress returned to the sets of Anupama and celebrated her birthday with her co-stars.

Fans on social media and her co-stars have taken to social media and shared unseen pictures and videos from Rupali's birthday celebration on the sets.

In the clip, one can see Rupali cutting a scrumptious chocolate cake.

Present on the sets for the celebrations were Rajan Shahi, Gaurav Khanna, Romesh Kalra, Chhavi Pandey, Mehul Nisar and Savita Prabhune.

Rupali expressed showed attitude of gratitude towards the producer Rajan Shahi and the production house. Rupali said, "It is great to be part of Anupama and get unconditional love from audiences. As soon as I come on the set I feel I am blessed. I like my birthday celebrations. Small things matter. I am grateful for life and everyone. Life is all about loving your family".

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly who has changed the face of television by becoming a household in her mid-40s. The actress has always been body and age shamed for her natural portrayal and minimal make-up look on-screen.

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly shuts down trollers who age and body shame her

Recently, the actress gave a befitting reply to trollers who age shamed her for romancing a younger guy Gaurav Khanna on-screen.

Speaking to E Times she said, It's not like I became strong because of that phase. I have gone through body shaming and age shaming even after Anupamaa. Arrre your wrinkles are visible, arrre that fat lady, yes I have wrinkles and I am proud of them. I've earned every wrinkle of mine. I am proud of what I am today. After three years of Anupamaa, I can say I accept the way I am."

She added, "I even got comments on social media. Oh she is fat, she is looking older than Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)." Yes, I am older than him in real life. I think he's going to be 41 and I am going to be 45. I am proud of it. We play Anuj and Anupamaa on the show and are shown at the same age. Am I not doing 100% justice to my role? Let's talk about my work. If you think I am not up to the mark point that out and I'll work on them."

"Anupamaa," is one of the most-watched TV series in India.