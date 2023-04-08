Pan India star Allu Arjun is celebrating his 41st birthday today. The versatile actor is known for his work primarily in Telugu cinema. However, his charisma is not just limited to Tollywood, fans all across the world love him for his screen persona. Known for his acting prowess, sharp looks and his dance move, the actor's stardom is undefeated.

On the occasion of his birthday let's take a look at his journey from a child artist to a Pan India star. His rare childhood and unseen pictures are too cute to miss.

Early life

He was born on April 8, 1983, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, to a family with a long-standing history in the Telugu film industry. His grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah, was a renowned comedian and character actor in Telugu cinema. He is lovingly called a Bunny by his family members and friends.

Allu Arjun's film

With his 2004 film Gangotri, Allu Arjun established himself as a mainstream actor. Many people are unaware that the actor appeared in the 1985 sports drama Vijetha as a juvenile artist. He was three years old at the time.

Desamuduru (2007) - This action film directed by Puri Jagannadh, earned Allu Arjun his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Race Gurram (2014) - This action-comedy film, directed by Surender Reddy, was a major commercial success and received critical acclaim for Allu Arjun's performance.

Sarrainodu (2016) - This action film, directed by Boyapati Srinu, was a huge commercial success and earned Allu Arjun critical acclaim for his performance as Gana.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) - This action-comedy film directed by Trivikram Srinivas, became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time and earned Allu Arjun won accolades with his performance as Bantu.

Pushpa: The Rise (2021) - Allu Arjun underwent rigorous training to prepare for his role in "Pushpa." He worked on his physique and learned the nuances of the Chittoor accent. He also learned how to handle guns and perform action sequences convincingly. On the eve of his birthday, the makers unveiled the poster of Pushpa 2.

Trained Martial Artist

He is a trained martial artist who has studied martial arts such as Silambam, Kalari, and Taekwondo.

Humanitarian Ambassador

Allu Arjun is a philanthropist who has worked with various humanitarian organizations to improve the lives of underprivileged children. Every year on his birthday, the Aarya actor organizes a blood donation drive, to which he also contributes.

Favourite Food

Allu's favourite food is biryani, Chinese and Thai cuisine.

Family life

Allu Arjun is married to Sneha Reddy and has two kids named Arha and Ayaan.

Awards And Achievements

The Telugu star is a holder of four Filmfare Awards and his name also falls under Forbes India's Celebrity 100 List. This is not surprising given the star's journey to the top.

Celebs and fans have taken to social media to wish the star on his birthday.

