Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra wished her husband and politician Raghav Chadha on his 36th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti posted a romantic reel and penned a beautiful filmy poem for her husband Raghav on his special day.

The reel features montages and moments from Parineeti and Raghav's martial life. She also added a custom-made Punjabi audio to describe her love for Raghav. In the reel, she shared how they are two completely opposite people in love.

Let's take a look at what she wrote:

Parineeti took to her social media to pour out her love. She said, "Your grace, honesty, patience and maturity make me wanna be a better person every day. You graciously lead me and teach me how to be strong, the value of emotional stability and the true meaning of respect and love. I promise to never stop learning from you. Everyone around me says it because it's true, "they dont make gentlemen like you anymore". I'm glad God gave me the best one of them all. (Also in the middle of all this classiness, how are you actually the biggest jokester and goofball of all?? #ChupaRustam) P.S.He's gonna find this reel tooooooo filmy guys. Send help!"

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at the Ghats of Varanasi for the Maha Ganga Aarti

On Sunday, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were seen performing aarti at the ghats of Varanasi.

The video that has gone viral shows Parineeti dressed in green tractional wear, while Raghav wore an ivory traditional outfit and wrapped a red silk shawl around him.

About Parineeti and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti and Raghav got married in a Punjabi wedding ceremony at a luxury hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 24, 2023.

While Parineeti was last seen in Chamkila on Netflix, Raghav is busy dealing with his political duties as a Member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab for the Aam Aadmi Party.