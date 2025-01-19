Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18 finale will commence at 9:30 PM tonight. The finale will feature contestants performing with their fellow inmates. Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh will enthral the audience with their dance and gig, while Shilpa Shirodkar will perform with finalists Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. Chahat and Rajat Dalal will also be seen dancing to a romantic number.

Karan Veer's below-the-belt comment on Vivan's daughter irks Vivian

Before the grand finale, Bigg Boss 18's last episode featured contestants engaging in a roast session. During the task, Karan Veer Mehra mercilessly roasted Vivian Dsena's two-year-old daughter, Layan. Karan's humour upset Vivian, who expressed his displeasure.

Karan Veer Mehra told Vivian Dsena that everyone knew him, but his daughter couldn't recognize him on the show. "Bachha bachha tujhe janta hai, aur tereko apni bachhi pehchani nahi. (Every kid knows you, but even your own daughter didn't recognize you)," said Karan.

To this Vivian replied, "This was personal, he then stormed off angrily and slammed his bottle on the table. Before walking to the washroom, he reminded Karan Veer Mehra that his daughter was just 2 years old.

Karan did apologise to Vivan Dsena. However, Vivian wasn't convinced by it and reminded Karan that his daughter Layan was just a 2-year-old girl.

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh also criticised Karan Veer Mehra's comment. Avinash remarked, "Does his true nature not show on the outside? Does he not display this side, or do they edit it out? What kind of man is this?"

Karan faced massive backlash on social media for his roast. Kishwer Merchant called out Karan Veer for involving Vivian's daughter.

#KaranveerMehra always goes personal. He loves going below the belt. He could have easily roasted Vivian based on game, but he chose to target his family instead. This shows his reality. #AvinashMishra #EishaSingh #Avisha https://t.co/l6mfqbqSDT — TxC19 (@Positivity19999) January 18, 2025

She posted on her X (formerly Twitter) profile, saying, "My point is, if Viv said gandagi, KV could have said anything about him, and no one would question it. But involving family—especially a 2-year-old child—was unnecessary. He could have done the roast without that!"

Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Rajat Dalal are the top six contenders of Bigg Boss 18. One of these contestants will emerge as the winner of BB 18. Shilpa Shirodkar, who was among the top seven contestants, was eliminated during the mid-week eviction.