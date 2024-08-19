Arshad Warsi's unfiltered statement in an interview has landed him in some trouble. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor was talking about Kalki when he said that he didn't like the film. While he called Amitabh Bachchan in the film 'unreal', he called Prabhas a "joker" in the movie.

Gets trolled

Arshad's statement has left the fans of Prabhas furious. Many have now taken to Arshad's social media platforms and dropped comments on his statement.

"Prabhas' one film is equal to your whole career (sic)," wrote a user.

"Don't give much attention to him...He is real joker," another user commented.

"Prabhas is your father," a social media user commented.

"Prabhas is a darling, you are a druggie," another social media user commented.

"Your career is finished Arshad Warsi," read a comment.

"Prabhas' one movie collection is equal to your whole career collection," another comment read.

"Kalki made 1160 cr only because of Prabhas," a Prabhas fan opined.

"Cheap pan masala, Prabhas destroyed everyone in Bollywood," another commented on Warsi's post.

What had Arshad Warsi said?

"Maine Kalki dekhi, mujhe toh nhi acchi lagi. Mujhe bahut takleef hoti hai jab (I watched Kalki. Didn't like it. It hurts me when)... Amit ji was (mind-blown sounds) unbelievable. I can't understand that man. I swear if we got the power he has, life ban jaae (our lives would be set). He's unreal," Arshad told Samdish Bhatia in Unfiltered.

"Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he... he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)," he further said.