'Your 40th birthday?': Farah Khan teases Malaika Arora; diva responds 'I'm 50!' after trolls accuse her of faking her age

They say never ask a man his salary and a woman her age. A lot of women and girls tend to hide their age or shave off a few years just to keep that "forever young" tag. Not just commoners, even actresses do it.

On October 23, Malaika Arora celebrated her 52nd birthday ( as per Wikipedia, internet) with close friends and family. The golden-hour celebration saw a massive cake, and celebs flooded social media with birthday wishes. Those who attended also shared inside photos and videos from the bash. Malaika's gigantic cake had 50 written on it. Her close friends also wished her online, calling her "Fabulous 50 Malla."

But netizens weren't convinced. They dug out old photos and posts from 2019 when she celebrated her 49th birthday, which clearly doesn't add up to 50 in 2025. Some debated she's 55, while others claimed she's way over 55, alleging she's hiding her real age. Social media was in disbelief that she's just 50.

Amid all the chatter, Amrita Arora put the rumours to rest with a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a glimpse of the cake, she wrote, "For all the years of being 50, you're finally 50, my beautiful sister."

In another post, she added, "Mallaaa, you are finally 50. Ugh, could there be a better 50-year-old!! Uffff I love you deep... What a night last night was... Magical."

Apart from her midnight celebration on the eve of her birthday, on Thursday night, Malaika Arora rang in her 50th birthday with a spectacular celebration in Goa, surrounded by her closest friends and family. The private yet lavish bash was attended by her sister Amrita Arora, her birthday twin Vikram Phadnis, her son Arhaan Khan, and filmmaker Farah Khan.

Farah even took to social media and shared a reel with Malaika, playfully teasing her amid the ongoing age chatter, saying, "Malaika's birthday, happy birthday, you're 40 birthday?"

To which Malaika replied, "No 50."

Malaika and Farah's banter was a clapback to trolls accusing her of hiding her real age.

For the private bash, Malaika wore a shimmery golden mini outfit and looked every bit the diva she is.

Needless to say, at 50, Malaika Arora is fit, fabulous, and absolutely glowing.

Let's take a look at the inside photos and videos from her private Goa bash!

Work Front

Malaika recently starred in the dance number Poison Baby from the film Thamma, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Talking about the song, Malaika said, "It's been years since I led a full-blown dance number like this in a film, and stepping into Poison Baby felt electric."

The song, composed by Sachin-Jigar with vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, has quickly become a fan favourite. With her latest dance comeback and a star-studded birthday celebration, Malaika Arora continues to prove that age is just a number.