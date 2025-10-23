Who says you can't be friends with your ex! In Bollywood, we often see former couples maintaining cordial relationships and even friendships after their divorces or breakups. Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were once the talk of the town for their relationship. The couple dated for nearly six years before parting ways.

During their dating phase, they often shared photos and videos from their getaways and dropped cosy moments from their relationship. Their Instagram feed was all about love and laughter, and one fine day, the couple parted ways, but that hasn't changed the bond between them. Although they aren't dating anymore, they remain friends and still remember each other's birthdays.

As Malaika celebrates her 52nd birthday today, her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was the first to wish her on social media. The actor shared a candid, no-filter photo of Malaika Arora on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Keep soaring, keep smiling, and always keep seeking..."

Arjun's heartfelt birthday wish comes nearly a fortnight after Malaika's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, and his second wife, Sshura, welcomed their first child.

Although fans are waiting for Arbaaz to wish Malaika, it was Arjun who has always been a pillar of strength for Malaika and stood by her during her toughest times, and extended birthday wishes to Malaika.

With Malaika getting the first birthday wish from Arjun, netizens now want the two to get back together, saying no one cares for her like Arjun does.

Malaika reposted Arjun's birthday wish for her IG story and wrote, "Thank you with heart emoji."

Earlier, Malaika had also extended birthday greetings to Arjun in June on his 40th birthday. She posted a fun boomerang reel featuring Arjun Kapoor jumping on the streets of what looked like an international destination and wrote, "Happy birthday @arjunkapoor..." along with emojis of two champagne glasses and a white heart.

Arjun and Malaika's relationship timeline



Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora began dating in 2018. The couple initially kept their relationship away from the spotlight but later often shared romantic photos from their vacations and posted birthday wishes for each other on Instagram.

However, they parted ways in 2024. During a promotional event for Singham Again, Arjun confirmed the rumours and said, "Nahi, abhi single hoon. Relax karo (No, I'm single now. Relax)."

Work front

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Meanwhile, Malaika is beaming with accolades for her sizzling dance number in the recently released Thamma, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana.