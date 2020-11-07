Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris video, where she is seen telling her great niece that "You could be President", has gone viral.

In a video posted by her niece, Meena Harris, the Democratic senator told Meena's 4-year-old daughter, Amara Ajagu, "You could be president, but not right now. You have to be over the age of 35."

The video shows Amara Ajagu sitting on Kamala Harris' lap as they engage in a conversation. The discussion between Harris and her great-niece is about being a President.

Later, Meena Harris posted on Twitter about the video. "For context my daughter wants to be both president and an astronaut," she wrote.

Meena Harris has recently written a book, Ambitious Girl which is a NYT bestseller. "I wrote another kids' book! A girl sees a strong woman onTV labelled as "too assertive" and "too ambitious," sending her on a journey of discovery about challenges faced by women & girls, and how we can reclaim words meant to knock us down. "Pre-order now," said a tweet on her handle.

(With inputs from IANS)