Ever wondered what life is like at 20? It is an age full of hustles and bustles. Each day is like a holiday, and the majority of people spend their days either partying, studying, or playing. But then there is a crop of people who are self-aware from quite an early age and who have focused their energies to earn big by becoming an entrepreneur. One such young lad, Reza Abbaszadeh at the ripe age of 20, became a highly successful entrepreneur. Reza is the founder and CEO of Abbaszadeh Conglomerate, consisting of Abbaszadeh Capital and Abbaszadeh University.

The Iranian-German entrepreneur, Reza, was born in Tabriz – Iran in 1998 and displayed his hunger to do business, right since his childhood. During his school days, Reza along with his friend opened a start-up, which provided authenticated IELTS (International English Language Test System) degrees from neighboring nations, as Iranian degrees were non-eligible for using it overseas. With sheer hard work, passion, desire to succeed, they were successful and made a whopping $200000 in just about 5 months. In 2016, to escape the compulsory two years of military service in Iran, Reza immigrated to Hungary. Reza got into the Vienna University of Austria to study medicine. But Reza did so because of his orthodox parents for whom getting proper education and earning a livelihood by doing the traditional 9 to 5 job was the only way to go about in life.

However, Reza's hunger for becoming an entrepreneur did not die, and he dropped out of college to pursue his dreams. After moving to Berlin, to fund his business idea, Reza started selling used luxury brand clothes and garnered success in doing so with building good contacts both in the industry and clients. Reza honed his communication skills by selling clothes and climbed up the ladder with effective convincing skills. Reza also became a professional player during the time, to create funds for venturing into a business of his own. Reza's hunger for strategically navigating capital and catching meticulous points of entrepreneurship and his own funding led him to launch his investment banking platform called Abbaszadeh Capital, which is also known as DigitalTreasuryInc. The firm has assets worth more than $100 million and has branches in the UK, Germany, and UAE.

He has also further ventured into two other leading businesses, namely – Abbaszadeh University, which provides online training in business, consisting of over 41.000 students. Reza in 2019, made earnings worth more than $10 Million and was rightfully rewarded with the tag of "Youngest Iranian Businessman". Reza Abbaszadeh's desire and hunger to continually grow and expand his project has made him not only a successful entrepreneur but also an entrepreneur who changed the face of the industry.