Young workforce making India a global powerhouse of skilled talent: PM Modi

India's young workforce is making the country a global powerhouse of skilled talent, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while extending his best wishes to over 8 lakh graduates nationwide.

The PM shared this in a written message at the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh 2024 – Skill Convocation Ceremony, organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

Highlighting the graduates' dedication to skill excellence, the Prime Minister described the ceremony as a significant milestone -- not just as a celebration of completing training, but as the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

"The skills acquired by these young professionals have the potential to drive India's development forward and strengthen the nation's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)," PM Modi said.

"India is increasingly recognised globally as a powerhouse of skilled talent due to the expertise and scale of its young workforce," he added.

The Prime Minister assured that with India's policies centred on empowering youth, MSDE is committed to providing future-ready, globally relevant skill training.

He also expressed optimism that, through enhanced internship opportunities, technical education upgrades, and valuable international partnerships, India's young professionals will impact the global workforce and play a critical role in India's journey to becoming the world's third-largest economy.

The Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh was held simultaneously at over 15,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and 33 National Skills Development Institutes (NSTIs). The event marked a significant milestone for India's skilling ecosystem.

PM Modi also congratulated the toppers of the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) and Craft Instructor Training Scheme (CITS) from ITIs and NSTIs across the country.

(With inputs from IANS)