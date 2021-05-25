Sunit Nandi is a 26-year-old IIT Guwahati student. Besides being a student and a developer, he is also an aspiring entrepreneur. He owns more than 3 e-publications.

Sunit started his entrepreneurial journey when he was 18 years old. When he was in college he launched his first e-publication named Techno FAQ which covers topics like science, technology, business, education, etc. He used to spend his whole free time managing his website and writing articles for it.

Soon his free-time efforts became something worth it. Eventually, he started to get huge traffic on his website and looked for ways to monetize that traffic. Many business owners seeking more brand awareness, used to contact him to place ads on his website.

He started to generate enough funds from his website and by 2019 he acquired two more websites named nixFAQ and Tekh Decoded. These covered topics related to consumer electronics and Unix-family OSes, respectively.

With his 3 websites, he needed a team, so he hired. Soon he was able to get some free time when he planned his next steps. In his free time, he also got the idea for developing 'Letter'.

Why did Sunit decide to help users across the world with their privacy issues?

Because Sunit used to face the same problems that you are facing today. Sunit is a passionate blogger, you can say that by looking at his previously owned e-publications.

When he and his team used to manage his websites, they faced enormous problems as most of the email service providers lacked some features crucial for a business when using emails on a regular basis. They were also concerned about privacy as they, like almost everyone, used emails for contacting advertisers and readers.

That's when they decided to develop an email hosting ideal for their own business. At that time they didn't think that one day they'd be making it open for commercial use. Sunit and his team worked hard in their free time to develop a better email solution for themselves. Added many necessary features like email deliverability, contact sync, calendars, search, etc.

They were using their own email on a daily basis, so they kept making improvements to their server and its encryption to keep their data safe. Suddenly one day, they had a look at the macro picture of their email solution and found that it was an ideal email solution for every business. That's when they decided to make their hosting server open for public use.

In true sense, Sunit Nandi is a gem for our nation. We wish best for his future endeavours.