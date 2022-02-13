The sacrifice made by our healthcare workers during the pandemic is unparalleled. Putting their own lives at risk for the welfare of others, doctors and nurses worked night and day to save lives. The pandemic may not be at its peak right now, but one gesture of a nurse has left a memorable mark - one that cannot be discounted without praise. TK Ganvi, a 22-year-old staff nurse, dedicated her life to the service of her patients, but her service didn't end there.

Karnataka health minister Dr Sudhakar shared a heart-warming story of the young nurse, who proved to be an inspiration to pledge for organ donation. Ganvi, who died in a heart-wrenching tragedy, donated her organs, further continuing her service to humanity.

Health min lauds young nurse

"She cured and cared patients when she was alive and she gifted her organs after her death. The 22-year-old staff nurse T.K.Ganvi who donated her organs after a tragic death is an example of "Paropakararthaṃ yo jivati sa jivati" - they alone live, who live for others," shared Sudhakar on Twitter.

Sudhakar said Gang's organ donation is the first organ retrieval at Institute of Gastroenterology and Organ Transplant (IGOT), lauding her family for their kindness amid such trying time.

"Hats off to the family of Ganvi for their kindness amid heart-wrenching tragedy. The young girl is an inspiration to all of us to pledge for organ donation. This also happens to be the first organ retrieval at Institute of Gastroenterology and Organ Transplant (IGOT)," Sudhakar added.