A police officer in Hyderabad, who lost his life while on duty, gave a new lease of life to eight people as his family donated his organs.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Cyberabad police, Mahipal Reddy was severely injured when a cab rammed him and was later declared brain dead.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar lauded the family of the police officer for donating his organs and saving the lives of eight people.

Education Minister Sabhita Indra Reddy visited the bereaved family to pay her respects.

Sajjanar and other senior police officers lent their shoulders for carrying the body of their deceased colleague to the crematorium.

"It was not just a mark of showing respect for the colleague who is no more but also reaching out to the deceased family in their hour of grief. It is an irreparable loss to the family. But it gives them a feeling that the entire police force was behind them, especially a commissioner-level officer carrying the corpse," an officer said.

Police gave a customary salute to the departed colleague with a police band and full honours bestowed on him.

Who was Mahipal Reddy?

Mahipal Reddy, a 1989 batch police officer, was on duty at the scene of an accident caused by a drunk car driver in Nizampet under KPHB police station limits on the night of March 27. He was hit by a cab driver who was driving recklessly at high speed resulting in severe injuries. He was immediately admitted to the hospital but could not be saved.

Mahipal Reddy was declared brain dead by the hospital. His family members were magnanimous even in their grief to donate his organs.

The police commissioner appreciated the family for donating organs and assured them all help as per policy.

He also urged the public to understand the importance of organ donation in society. Sajjanar said the family stood as a role model to many in society as despite their grief, they thought about others' welfare.

(With inputs from IANS)