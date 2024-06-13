Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu often grabs headlines for her behaviour with paparazzi, media and fans. The actors often papped in and around the city and are hovered by fans and media wanting to take a glimpse of hers.

At times, Taapsee joyfully gives selfies, while there are days when she isn't friendly with people and fans and doesn't oblige them with selfies, this is exactly what happened on Wednesday night when the actor got angry and didn't pose for media or gave selfie to a fan.

Angry Taapsee Pannu denies selfie to a fan; gets trolled

A clip that has gone viral shows, Taapsee getting irritated when the paparazzi called her name to pose for photographs as she headed towards her car.

The actor seemed to be in a rush and was walking towards her car. At that very moment, Taapsee's fan came in front of her and opened his front camera for a selfie. Taapsee wasn't ready for it she got scared with the camera right in front of her building and as she was rushing, she said: "Please hatt jaiye (Please movie aside)!"

She sat inside her car, shut the door of her car and left immediately.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens slammed Taapsee and compared her behaviour with Jaya Bachchan.

A user wrote, "Her behaviour is pathetic. Why show this much attitude? They are just doing their job. She should respect them..."

Another mentioned, "Inspired by Jaya Bachchan."

The third one mentioned, "Young Jaya Bachchan, what is this attitude?"

On the personal front

Taapsee recently married longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March. Though she hasn't officially didn't share any pictures on social media. Several videos and pictures show that the actor took nuptial vows.

For the ceremony, Taapsee wore a red suit and heavy jewellery. Mathias was dressed in a sherwani and pagdi.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.