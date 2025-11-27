Young innovators worldwide can find inspiration from confidence of India's Gen Z: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded India's Generation Z for their confidence and capacity building.

Speaking via video conferencing at the inauguration of the Infinity Campus of Indian space startup Skyroot and unveiling its first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, PM Modi praised the country's Gen Z for their positive mindset and creativity.

"Our youth, our Gen Z, are developing solutions to challenges in every sector. Young innovators around the world can find inspiration from the confidence of India's Gen Z," PM Modi said.

"The capacity building, positive mindset, and creativity of India's Gen Z can set a global benchmark for Gen Z across the world," he said.

Emphasising that India's youth always place national interest above all and make the best use of every opportunity, PM Modi remarked that when the government opened the space sector, the country's youth, especially the Gen-Z generation, came forward to take full advantage of it.

He highlighted that today more than 300 space startups are giving new hope to India's space future, and noted that most of these startups began with small teams -- sometimes two people, sometimes five, sometimes in a small rented room -- with limited resources but with determination to reach new heights.

"This spirit has given birth to the private space revolution in India," said the Prime Minister. He noted that Gen-Z engineers, designers, coders, and scientists are creating new technologies, whether in propulsion systems, composite materials, rocket stages, or satellite platforms.

PM Modi stressed that India's youth are working in areas that were unimaginable just a few years ago.

He remarked that India's private space talent is establishing a distinct identity across the world and added that today, for global investors, India's space sector is becoming an attractive destination.

The Prime Minister remarked that the changes being witnessed in the space sector are part of the broader startup revolution taking place in India.

"Over the past decade, a new wave of startups has emerged across diverse sectors such as fintech, agri tech, health tech, climate tech, edu tech, and defense tech, with India's youth, particularly the Gen-Z generation, providing innovative solutions in every field," PM Modi said.

PM Modi emphasised that "India has now become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem".

There was a time when startups were confined to a few big cities, but today they are emerging from small towns and villages as well, the Prime Minister said, underlining that the country now has more than 1.5 lakh registered startups, with many of them having achieved unicorn status.

"India is no longer confined to apps and services but is now advancing rapidly towards deep-tech, manufacturing, and hardware innovation," said the Prime Minister, thanking Gen-Z.