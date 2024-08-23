As a part of International Day of the Girl Child celebrations, the British High Commission is offering Indian women aged 18 to 23 the chance to step into the role of one of the UK's top diplomats for a day. The 'High Commissioner for a Day' competition invites young women from India to demonstrate their leadership skills and vision on a global platform.

To enter, applicants must submit a one-minute video answering the question: "How can the UK and India collaborate on technology to benefit future generations?" The videos should be shared on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn with the tag '@UKinIndia' and the hashtag '#DayOfTheGirl.' The deadline for submissions is September 4, 2024, and participants must complete an online form to finalize their entry.

"The landmark UK-India Technology Security Initiative agreed between our countries sets out a bold new approach for how we will work together on the defining technologies of this decade," said Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India. "The High Commissioner for a Day Competition is an incredible opportunity to nurture future women leaders and to hear about the change they want to see in the world. As the first female British High Commissioner to India, this is a cause that lies very close to my heart, and I encourage every young woman to put on their thinking cap and send in their best ideas."

Since its launch in 2017, the 'High Commissioner for a Day' competition has been a significant event marking the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, focusing on improving the lives of girls and women globally. This year, the competition is supported by Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts.

Last year's winner, Shreya Dharmarajan from Chennai, participated in various diplomatic activities, including leading discussions at the United Nations office in New Delhi on advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and launching a report on electric vehicle charging infrastructure with the Delhi Transport Department.

The UK and India have been strengthening their ties through initiatives like the Technology Security Initiative, launched during UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy's visit to New Delhi in July 2024. This initiative aims to enhance collaboration on critical and emerging technologies, as outlined in the UK-India Roadmap 2030.