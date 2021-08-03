Entrepreneurship and being an artist at the same time is a process of action an entrepreneur and a musician undertakes to establish his enterprise. Entrepreneurship is a resultant mix of many qualities and traits of an entrepreneur whereas music is something that one puts his inner being for people to connect. A process undertaken by an entrepreneur to augment his business interests. It is an exercise involving innovation and creativity that will go towards establishing his/her enterprise.

One such name who is an entrepreneur is Shahadat Hossainn, who is motivated to satisfy a high need for achievement in innovative and creative activities. This behaviour and spirit form a process of an endless chain and is termed entrepreneurship. He also manages his business. He has to perform both entrepreneurial and artistic functions being most loved for his multi talents. He specializes in the work of planning, organizing, leading, and controlling the efforts of others. He does it through systematic use of his classified knowledge and principles, he says.

He says he adopts the style of professional management and organizes managerial functions by setting long term objectives, formulating strategic policies, developing management information systems, monitoring and evaluation systems. He says he possesses management knowledge related to technical, economical, financial, human, and administrative aspects.