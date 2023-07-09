Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss OTT 2 has entered the fourth week. On Saturday, Bhaijaan was dressed in a checks shirt and denim pants. Being the host of the show, this week Bhai didn't reprimand inmates as much as he did last week but in fact, acted more like a motivational speaker and helped channelise Avinash, Falaq and Cyrus to focus more on the game,

Cyrus begs to leave the show

One of the contestants, Cyrus Broacha who is also a diabetic requested Bigg Boss, begged as well pleaded Salman Khan to let him leave the show, stating he's had enough. He asked Salman Khan and the producers to release him from his contract. Cyrus expressed to Salman that he hasn't eaten in days, lost weight and slept for only a few hours.

Guest Kunal and Salman were trying to convince Cyrus to stay inside the house.



Pooja jumps in & start speaking...



Cyrus says, "Kunal, you have to wait 5 mins Pooja is speaking,"



Before Salman confronted Cyrus, the producers showed many scenes in which Cyrus requested other inmates to bring his attention to Bigg Boss. Broacha thought he was under contract for three weeks. Bigg Boss then called everyone into the living room and informed everyone including Cyrus, that he has signed the same contract and that no such clause was being made for an early exit. Since then, Broacha has been anxious to exit the show.

He tells Salman Khan, "Sir, I have been unable to sleep. I have been sleeping for three hours in the night, then I wake up and work out and I am completely finished. I can't handle it, can't cope with it anymore."

On hearing this, Salman Khan tries to pacify him and explains, "Cyrus, do you know that the entire nation is loving you in the house? Yeah, unfortunately for you."

To this, Cyrus Broacha says, " Oh god, I really cannot take it anymore. I am just physically finished sir. My body has lost weight. While you are talking I am not even listening after a time. My diabetes had started going back in the wrong direction. I am begging them to just let me out. I am not even contributing anymore, I have just become a dead soul over here now."

Cyrus's friend actor-host Kunal Vijayakar had also come to the show to explain to him

However, Cyrus asks Kunal to help him leave the show. Salman Khan leaves Cyrus Brocha with a piece of advice, "I know Cyrus it's just another 4-5 weeks and the entire nation is watching you. Listen, brother, I cannot get you out. If I get you out then I have to get other people too. It is against the contract and the other thing is to take this as your work. I don't think even the channel can get you out of it because you have signed the contract. It doesn't work like this; the show doesn't work as per your whims and fancies."

Cyrus was sitting alone Abhishek came

" Kuch hua kya duniya se ladd lenge apke liye ??"



Salman then tells him that that he'll regret it if he quits the show. He said, "You'll feel so shit about yourself, you'll say fuck! Why didn't I listen to these guys?" The actor also reminded him of his contract with the makers. He said that if he wants to leave, he can pay the penalty and walk out the door. However, Cyrus was hoping they would forgive the penalty and let him out. Salman said he cannot have it both ways. He said that only if the audience votes Cyrus out, he can leave.

Cyrus Broacha is not seen in any promo ?



Salman announces Bigg Boss gets extension

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been extended for two weeks, with the new finale date set for August 13. Salman Khan in the show said that

As per reports, the makers are set to bring a couple of wildcards this week. Palak Purswani is going to return to the house not as a guest but likely as a first wildcard.