Shah Rukh Khan was put in a spot at an influential wedding in Delhi. As SRK performed at the wedding, a guest tried to force him to say the tagline of Vimal - 'Bolo Zubaan Kesari.' King Khan performed at the wedding event where a guest told him repeatedly to say the tagline of Vimal. The 'Badshah of Bollywood' politely refused with humour and sass but the video has now gone viral.

What went down

As the female guest coaxed him into saying the tagline, SRK said, "Ek baar business walon ke sath business kar lo, jaan nahi chorte. Gutka wale bhi na yaar (Do business with these business people once, they won't let you live)."

However, the guest failed to take the cue and continued to force him to say those lines. "Har baar jab karta hun, paise leta hu darling papa ko keh dena tum (Every time I say it, I charge money for it. Tell your father that)," SRK joked.

Forget about dancing, they were teasing Srk with Vimal and Jubaa kesari ?



Gante ka Badshah of Bollywood https://t.co/9fXOISg0AK pic.twitter.com/OmOXlzJfps — Tyler Burbun (@BurbunPitt) December 3, 2025

Puts SRK in a spot

But, this didn't put an end to the unreasonable request. The female guest kept on pressurising the superstar. "Achi baat karte hain... main thodi na yahaan pe zubaan kesari karunga. Arrey nahi ban ho chuki hain yeh cheezein, kharab ho jayengi, bilkul bhi galat baatein mat karo, mujhe bhi ban karwaogi... Meri fan ho ya Vimal ki fan ho tum (Let's talk about good thing. I am not going to do zubaan kesari here. It is banned, it is wrong. You will get me also banned)," he insisted.

Many on social media were furious with the whole exchange and slammed the woman for putting the King on the spot. Many felt SRK shouldn't perform at weddings or private functions anymore as its below his stature as a global icon.