The boycott Bollywood trend has received polarizing views from the industry people. While many celebs feel it is time for some introspection, many feel that such protest calls are just time bound. Amid all this, Shreyas Talpade has strongly reacted to Alia Bhatt's recent statement. The Brahmastra actress had recently responded to the boycott calls and the negativity around her first film with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt's statement

"I will not always defend the protest. People who don't like me don't watch my film. I can't do anything for this," Alia Bhatt had reportedly said. Now, reacting to her statement, the Iqbal actor has urged Bollywood celebs to not make such irresponsible and arrogant statements.

What Shreyas Talpade has to say

Shreyas reportedly told News18, "It is very wrong to say that if you do not like me just do not watch my movies. This way you will end up alienating yourself from the audience. An actor exists only till the audience likes him." He also added, "Right now, I don't appreciate the statements coming from the Bollywood industry regarding the boycott calls."

Brahmastra's astounding BO number

However, despite all the boycott and protest calls against Brahmastra, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has been on a money minting spree at the box office. After an exceptional weekend business, the film also passed the Monday test and made new records at the box office. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva collected ₹ 31.5 cr - ₹ 32.5 cr on the opening day. It went on to garner ₹ 37.5 cr - ₹ 38.5 cr on Day 2. The film amassed a massive ₹41-42 crore on day 3 and Rs 16.25 crore on Day 4.

The sci-fi thriller fantasy is expected to cross Rs 175 crore during its first week run on the big screen. The film has already crossed Rs 100 crore in India and Rs 200 cr in worldwide business.