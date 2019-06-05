Distributor Abhishek Nama, who is very confident about Havish and Ramesh Varma, says that their movie Seven will strike a chord with the film goers and become a blockbuster at the box office.

Seven is romantic thriller with a suspense elements. The movie, which marks Nizar Shafi's debut as director, stars Havish, Rehman, Regina Cassandra, Anisha Ambrose, Poojitha Ponnada, Aditi Arya, Nandita Swetha and Tridha Choudhary. Ramesh Varma has written the script and produced the movie which is distributed by Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures, who hopes that it will become a big hit at the box office.

Talking to media, Abhishek Nama said, "I bought the worldwide rights of Seven when I watched the content. Ramesh Varma, who has also produced the film, has done superb writing. You are going to see a new Havish in Seven. It's a new-age, thrilling concept that is at the core of the film. We hope the audience will make our movie a blockbuster."

Havish is equally thrilled to work with Abhishek Nama. The actor said, "It has been a two-year journey working on the film. When I watched the trailer recently, I had the same excitement that listening to the story created in me. Abhishek Nama is a big producer. I am glad he is on board. We could execute what was visualized.

Havish is all praise praise for writer and producer Ramesh. He said, "The first person who should take the credit for this is Ramesh Varma, whose brainchild the film is. He wanted to make the film as a grand affair. When he told me he can't take up direction as he is already the producer, I suggested Nizar Shafi's name. I told him his shots are unique."

He added, "When we approached Nizar, he was initially reluctant. But once he heard the story, he didn't want to lose the opportunity. He felt he should take it up without fail. With him, Seven only became all the more glamorous and romantic. He has exceeded our expectations. Every member of the cast has done the film with passion. They all felt we are creating something great. Chaitan Bharadwaj's music is a big asset."