Neha Dhupia is one of the fittest and finest actresses we have today. A mother to two adorable children, Neha is also known making big statements with her fashion choices. The diva often makes waves with her sartorial choices, however, her latest leisure day out has given netizens a light-hearted moment.

It so happened that Neha and husband, Angad Bedi were caught by the paparazzi having a day-off. The two posed for the paps and even had a chit chat with them. While Neha looked ready to kill in her athleisure outfit, some were quick to take note of her skin-coloured leggings. And what followed was some funny to witty reactions on social media.

Social media has a field day

"My heart skipped a beat there..." wrote a user. "At first I thought she wasn't wearing anything," another user commented. "Raise your hands those who thought she wasn't wearing anything underneath," a social media user commented. "Terrible choice of color for leggings," another social media user opined.

"I thought, you thought, we all thought the same," a comment read. "I thought she's blank from bottom," another person commented. "At first I thought she wasn't wearing any bottoms," read one more of the comments.

"Why wear such coloured clothes", "On the first place I thought she is not wearing pants", "Another fashion blunder" were some more comments on the video doing the rounds. Neha Dhupia has often spoken about how she doesn't mind limited screen space if the role is good. "I mean, the transition is something that you need to come to terms with, and it's never easy, right? You play the lead, the most important person, when it comes to screenplay, film, poster, everything. But then you strategically understand that your relevance does not always lie in being in a film," she said in a recent interview with Koimoi.

"I chose just being a good, important part of most films because that gave me A, longevity, B, relevance, and C, and it gave me more offers. So, you know, the switch had to be done," she added.