Kajol and Amitabh Bachchan share a warm, friendly equation. The two have worked together in the superhit film – Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and their offscreen equation is nothing like their onscreen one. While in the film Kajol feared the presence of Big B, in reality, the two are quite pally.

Amitabh Bachchan's dig

And, we caught a glimpse of that on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati. When Kajol sat on the chair and was unable to rotate it, Big B came to help her. After doing that, Mr Bachchan asked the beautiful actress, "Kya khaake aayi thi aap, itni bhaari hogayi hai? (What did you eat and come, you seem heavier)."

When Big B scolded her too

Kajol burst out laughing and said she had had her breakfast before coming on the sets. The Mohabbatein actor then went on to narrate an incident during the shoot of K3G when everyone was in a sombre mood owing to the gravity of the emotional scene they had to enact. But, Big B added that there was one voice that kept laughing and that was Kajol's. Amitabh said that it was distracting for other actors to concentrate when Kajol couldn't stop laughing so loudly.

Kajol will next be seen in Salaam Venky. The film revolves around Kajol (who plays the mother) and her son who is surviving on a hospital bed. The Baazigar actress recently opened up about how she protects her kids from trolling. I feel trolling has become a very strange part of social media. It has become 75 percent. If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous. It's like you are not famous till you are trolled," the Salaam Venky actress told ETimes.