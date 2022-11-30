It is not easy being a star kid in the industry. And Nysa Devgn is learning it the hard way. From her attire, fashion sense to just about everything gets scrutinized. And parents Kajol and Ajay Devgn are unable to protect their ray of sunshine from this harsh and cruel side of social media. Now, in an interview, Kajol has spoken about Nysa getting trolled.

Kajol talks about Nysa trolling

Kajol has said that she feels trolling is now something that is synonymous with being famous. "I feel trolling has become a very strange part of social media. It has become 75 percent. If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous. It's like you are not famous till you are trolled," the Salaam Venky actress told ETimes.

Kajol elaborates

She went on to add, "Voh same cheez main use bhi samjhati hun. Agar ek insaan aapko bol raha hai ki yeh kharab hai, toh usme se 10,000 log hain jo sochte hain ki you are the most beautiful girl in the world (I tell her the same thing. If one person is saying something bad about you, there are 10,000 people who think you are the most beautiful girl in the world). And most important of all what do you see in the mirror?"

Kajol plays the role of a mother who is looking after her ailing son, played by Vishal Jethwa. Directed by Revathi Menon the film will release on December 9.