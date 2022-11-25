Kajol is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film – Salaam Venky. The actress recently lost her cool during one of the promotional events. Kajol got furious when the paparazzi kept asking her to turn towards their side. The actress told them that she would turn whenever and wherever she feels like. A video of the same has now taken over the internet.

What went down

In the video, we can see Kajol losing her calm as paps keep asking her to turn to their side in a loud voice. Kajol then says "Chillana is stupid kyunki main dekhungi Jahan pe mujhe chahiye (Shouting is stupid because I will look where I want to)." The shutterbugs are then seen saying that she is correct. Kajol's act has left netizens divided.

Netizens divided

"Unfiltered," wrote one user. "She is as real as it gets," another social media user commented. However, there were many who didn't like the way she behaved. "She is the next Jaya Bachchan," wrote one user. "Why such arrogance," asked another user. "She is always so rude," opined a netizen.

Ajay's family didn't want Kajol to work

Kajol was in the news a few days back when Janwar director Suneel Darshan revealed that Kajol was locked for the film but she backed out after getting engaged to Ajay Devgn. "Kajol was supposed to do the role that eventually went to Shilpa Shetty in the film Jaanwar. She was locked for it, to be honest, verbally locked. But we got to know later.." he told Bollywood Hungama.

"One day, Tanuja ji called me to her house and broke the news. She said, 'You know, she's getting married, and they don't want her to pursue a career'. I said no problem, it had been a pleasure, they had been very nice to me," he further added.