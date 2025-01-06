Kumar Vishwas has shocked one and all with his recent statement on Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son's name. The famous poet and former AAP member was speaking at his recent rally where he condemned the celebrity couple for naming their child after a 'rapist'. He further warned the duo that they might want to make him a 'hero' but the country people won't even let him become a 'villain'.

What Kumar said

"There are so many names that you could have chosen. But you named your child after that rapist. Now, if you want to make him a hero, we won't let him become even a villain. India has awakened after 75 years," Firstpost quoted him saying at a recent rally.

"Those living in the world of glamour must understand what the nation desires. This won't work anymore — you take fame from us, money from us, we buy tickets and make heroines & heroes. But the child from your third marriage is named after some lame invader," he further added.

Kareena on being trolled over Taimur's name

Kumar Vishwas has left social media divided with his statements. While there are some who second what he said, there are many who slammed him for his insensitive comments towards someone's child. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan received quite some backlash when they chose to keep their first born's name Taimur Ali Khan. While as parents, the couple has every right to name their child as per their wish; netizens didn't take kindly to it.

Bebo had once revealed that the only reason they chose to name their son Taimur was because that was the name of Saif's closest friend. The Nawab of Pataudi wanted his son to be named after his friend. Kareena had revealed that she couldn't understand the fuss and controversy around a little boy's name and broke down several times.

'There was a specific reason behind naming him Taimur. Saif had a friend, whom he grew up with, named Taimur. Saif adored both him and his name. That's why Saif used to say, 'If I have a son, I'll name him Taimur.' He made this decision because he wanted his son to be his friend," the Singham Again actress had once said in an interview.

"This name has nothing to do with anything else. When I saw people criticizing us because of my son's name, I felt terrible. I was shocked and cried a lot. I still don't understand why it happened. We didn't want to hurt anyone. I just hope no one has to go through something like this," she concluded.