Kareena Kapoor Khan had left social media speculating when she skipped the Kapoor's annual Christmas lunch. The tradition that has been going on for several decades, has always had Kareena as the first ones to reach the venue. While celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain and more attended the event, it was little Raha Kapoor who stole the show with her cheerful presence.

All eyes were waiting for Kareena Kapoor to turn up looking every bit of a visual treat during the holiday season for the Christmas lunch. But, the diva gave the event a miss this year. Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor were also absent from the event. However, Bebo has now given us a sneak peek into what made her skip the do.

Kareena's post

It was none other than her holiday with Taimur, Jeh and Saif. Kareena shared several pictures from their X-mas celebration and wrote, "Sorry was too busy enjoying my day. Love and happiness people. Keep searching for Magic." The pictures show us the fun filled and eventful Christmas the Pataudis had at an undisclosed location.

Netizens and celebs in awe

"Happy holidays," Malaika Arora wrote. "The most honest Christmas wish ! Unlike others who have a walking PR team even on their holidays! Bebo stands out," a social media user commented. "Bebo, you're such a VIBE yaar!" wrote a fan.

"Saif has aged so beautifully and gracefully like his parents," another fan commented. "That's the beauty of India and Indians. A khan and a kapoor celebrating Christmas at their home. It's the true INDIAN spirit," read a comment.

"This look so dreamy and magical. The kind of picture we'd see in story books Stay blessed," one more person wrote.