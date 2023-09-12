Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her debut with Netflix's the actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote her latest film. She has been attending a lot of events in and around the city.

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in orange off-shoulder outfit

On Monday evening, Kareena mesmerised her fans with breathtaking pictures as she donned a co-ord set for an event.

On September 11, 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped several pictures of hers. she looked stunning in an orange-coloured co-ord set. Her full-sleeved one-shoulder top had a matching modal satin draped skirt. She rounded off her look with a classy jhumka.

Kareena gets agitated with too much security around her

Needless to say, the OG diva of Bollywood looked oh-so-glamorous. Though at the fan event, she looked a bit uncomfortable as her sating flowy skirt was touching the ground and she was unable to walk. Her security tried to escort her but Bebo looked hassled with too many people hovering over her.

In the viral clips, Kareena is heard saying, "Aaplog yehi ruko..." (Please wait here).

The security personal tried to hold her gown as it was too long and was wiping the floor. "No need to hold this..", Kareena said as she walked towards the stage.

Take a look:

Netizens weren't happy with the way she treated the security. A section of netizens slammed her for being rude to them as they were merely doing their job.

In "Jaane Jaan," Kareena Kapoor will be sharing the screen with talented actors like Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, setting the stage for a promising and engaging narrative.