Bollywood diva Malaika Arora never fails to stun the audiences with her head-turning appearances. Be it Indian or Western the diva carries all the equal elan. The actor made headlines for her break-up rumours with Arjun Kapoor, however, they both remained tight-lipped about the ongoing patch-up, break-up saga.

Recently, the actor attended an event where she looked stunning in a blue off-shoulder gown. Malaika flaunted her fab svelte figure as she walked the red carpet and interacted with the crowd.

Apart from Malaika the event was attended by actor-comedian Sunil Grover and was hosted by Siddharth Kannan.

Malaika stunned in a cobalt blue coloured thigh-high slit dress with one off-shoulder look. She grooved to the hook step of Munni Badnam Hue.. with Siddharth Kannan.

The actor was very conscious of her dress while meeting the audience. One of the viral videos on social media also shows her adjusting her outfit in a way so that no uncomfortable angle in a picture was clicked.

Take a look at the viral videos of Malaika Arora:

However, netizens slammed Malaika for her revealing out. A section of netizens was of the view that Malika looked uncomfortable and was constantly fixing her dress.

A user wrote, "Malaika maam u dont look young enough now.may be my percetion.the time has come for u to stop acting what u r not now. Respect the time."

Another wrote, "She looks so uncomfortable."

Work front

Malaika and Arjun have been together since 2019. She was earlier married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan but they got divorced in 2016. The couple continues to co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan.