Actress Payal Ghosh, who has done a good number of films in Tollywood has once again become the centre of controversy with a recent social media post discussing the topic of "sleeping for movies." The post was accompanied by an update about her upcoming film.

Previously, Payal had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, alleging that he had attempted to force himself on her. In addition, she had made a comment praising Jr NTR, referring to him as a gentleman.

In the now-deleted post, Payal made a statement that suggested she could have acted in 30 films if she had agreed to sleep with someone. This remark left her followers puzzled and questioning the intention behind her words.

Taking to Instagram, Payal shared the news that her upcoming film, titled 'With The Fire Of Love: Red,' would mark her 11th film in her career. The post mentioned, "If I slept, today I would have completed my 30th film." She captioned it with, "You need to sleep to get big movies. It's not possible without it."

The post quickly garnered attention, with followers inquiring if it was directed towards a specific individual. However, Payal deleted the post within a few hours for reasons that remain undisclosed.

It is pretty much true that the casting couch exists but not every actress has the courage to open up about it as they are afraid they will lose their career after exposing the truth. Earlier, many heroines from Bollywood also opened up about the casting couch and many were even named as predators during the #Metoo movement as well.