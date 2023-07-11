After the success of OMG 1, the makers are back with yet another divine tale that will reinstate Athesit's faith in Almight's supreme power. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG2 's teaser was unveiled today.

The plot of OMG 2

The teaser starts with the narrator saying, there are two types of people, one who believes in God and the other who is an atheist and even if a non-believer of God is in trouble, Lord comes to their rescue as God doesn't defence between their kid's problems.

Cut to, see flashes of Paresh Rawal with a perplexed look, an idol of God and then comes Pankaj Tripathi praying to God. After which we see, Akshay Kumar coming out from the water seemingly as Lord Shiva. He asks one of the passersby, " You seem to be a follower of Lord Shiva."

Akshay Kumar's look as Lord Shiva will surely give you goosebumps. He looks convincing as Lord and Pankah Tripthi's screen presence will leave you spellbound. Though Paresh Rawal wasn't seen much in the teaser, hoping to see more of him in the trailer.

The teaser was dropped on Tuesday morning at 11 am and ever since it dropped, Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva avatar has received mixed response on social media. While his fans are impressed with Akshay's look, a section of the internet warned the makers to not ruin a God film just like Om Raut did.

Netizens react

A fan mentioned, "A good first introduction with #OMG2Teaser doesn't reveal much about the film's concept or storyline, excitement for the trailer is sky-high. @akshaykumar & @TripathiiPankaj chemistry gonna be entertaining for sure!"

Another mentioned, "Makers did a very good job attaching some clips of #OMG part 1 in the #OMG2Teaser. The teaser looks rock solid, and the entry of #AkshayKumar gives you goosebumps with that catchy BGM. And what to say about Pankaj Tripathi. Overall, a very good teaser."

Tiger Shroff commented "GuruJi"

While a section of netizens requested the makers of OMG to not ruin God's film.

A user wrote, "Hope this time there are no joke's / hurting sentiments on Hindu ️ dharma."

There is, however, no glimpse of Yami Gautam who plays a lawyer in the film. Directed by Amit Rai, Oh My God 2 is a sequel to the original in which Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

The satirical comedy film is a sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG- Oh My God! The poster, which was unveiled last week, featured Akshay in Lord Shiva's avatar. OMG, 2 will also feature Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame.

Akshay gave up meat for OMG

Did you know Akshay Kumar reportedly used to eat non-veg, but the actor decided to quit meat after he signed the role of Lord Krishna in OMG at the insistence of his mother, who was a Lord Krishna devotee?

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 will clash with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 on August 11, 2023.