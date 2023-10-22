Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha got married on September 24 in Udaipur's The Leela Palace. The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family.

The actor is celebrating her 35th birthday today. This is her first birthday after marriage. Wishes have been pouring in for Parineeti on her special day. Her close friends and family took to social media and extended birthday wishes.

Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti's cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra also washed the actor on her birthday.

She took to her Instagram stories and shared a throwback picture of her with Pari.

Raghav Chadha wishes Parineeti Chopra

On the occasion, her husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha took to his Instagram handle and posted a carousel of his pictures with Parineeti from their dating life.

He wrote in the caption, "You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable You bring SO much joy into my world... On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are... Here's to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together...like these beautiful ones of our first year together. Happy Birthday, Wifey!"

Parineeti replied to him, "Back at you, you amazing amazing human!"

Manish Malhotra shares pictures from the reception

Manish Malhotra shared a series of pictures from Parineeti and Raghav's dreamy wedding and reception.

Parineeti exuded radiance in blush pink saree from Manish Malhotra. She paired it with a one-side cape sleeve. She looked stunning in jewellery, pink wedding and sported chooda and sindoor. While the first three photos show newly-wed Parineeti radiating in pink.

The last one features Parineeti holds Raghav closer. Meanwhile, Raghav opted for a black tuxedo for the cocktail party.

Sharing the photos, Manish Malhotra wrote in caption, "Creating the Rosette Blush crystal sequin Saree for the gorgeous @parineetichopra was a thought that came up in our discussions at my Mumbai Atelier. All along we are talking about a red saree for the cocktail after wedding celebrations and then came in the thought of going chic and yes the new #mmveil incorporating with the saree and the necklace with uncut diamonds and light coloured unique emeralds and the statement Ring to complete the look. Classic, regal on Gorgeous #parineetichopra and the perfect look with @raghavchadha88 making them a dreamy beautiful couple."

Work front

Parineeti was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue with Akshay Kumar.

She will next be seen in Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh as her upcoming film. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.