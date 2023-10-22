It's been less than a week since Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss 17 went on-air. This season is different as this time the contestants locked inside the house are real-life couples. The celebs inside the house range from YouTubers to stand-up comedians to TV actors, rappers and so on.

With nearly a week, the tempers inside the house have soared up. Telly town's popular couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have had arguments inside the house, and mud-slinging and accusations have already started. And now it's time for Salman Khan to reprimand the inmates for their behaviour inside the house.

Salman Khan hosted the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17. And this time the guest of honour will be Kangana Ranaut as she will be promoting her film Tejas.

It was a visual delight to see Kangana and Salman doing the garba at the Weekend ka Vaar stage.

Apart from that, Ganpath actors, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will also be promoting their film in the Bigg Boss house.

Salman and Kangana flirt with each other

In the clip, Kangana asks, Salman : "Jab koi co-star aapke saath flirt karta ho, tab kya?"( If a co-star flirts with you, what will you do?)

Kangana replied, "Agar mujhse koi flirt kare aur aapke jaise handsome ho toh main dil se kaam karungi." ( If a handsome co-star like you flirts with me, I will decide what my heart says).

He then asked her what she would tell the co-star who was flirting with her. "Kya bolengi return mein?" (What will you reply?) he asked.

Kangana replied, "Depend karta hai unhone kya kaha. Ek baar aap apni flirting skills yaha display karenge. Wo charm aapka sab ladkiya dekhna chahengi." ( It depends what he says, display your flirting skills as girls would want to see it).

Salman said, "Ah! How sweet, Thank you."

Salman looked at her and said, "Bahut khoobsurat lag rahe hoo.. (You look very beautiful). Agle 10 saal ke baad kya kar rahi ho?" (what are you doing after 10 years).

Salman and Kangana's interaction has left social media users and BB fans in splits.

Netizens are waiting for the entire episode to see Tiger and Queen's banter on stage,

Tiger and Kriti Sanon on Weekend Ka Vaar

In the promo released by the makers on Instagram, Tiger Shroff is seen asking Salman and Kriti to give him a demo before entering the house. A few seconds later, Kriti is performing some gestures with her hands. To this, Salman Khan asks, "Yeh kya kar rahi ho [What are you doing?]."

Kriti replies, "Dikh nahi raha hai. Chai bana rahi hoon (Can't you see, I am making tea)."

Salman adds, "What is this attitude? Ek sawal poochha hai main, say chai bana rahi hoon (I have just asked a question. You can give a simple reply.)

This is not right na." Wait, there is more. After listening to Salman, the actress says, "You are distracting me. Mera dimag maat kharab kariye. [Don't mess with me.]"

Salman Khan says, "Dekhiye dimaag par mat jaiye. Mera bhi nahi hai. I agree with you. (Let's not talk about intelligence now.)"

Salman and Kriti aping BB inmates cracks up, Tiger Shroff, he intervenes and says, "Guys...Guys. Jhagdha band karo. Chote bachay ho kya? (Guys, spot fighting like kids.)

During the special episode, Salman Khan also congratulated Kriti Sanon.

He said, "Aapko National Award mila hai, hume celebrate karna chahiye". (You [Kriti] won the National Award and we must celebrate it)."

The trio performed the hook step of Koi Puche To Batana Ke Hum Aaye Hain from Ganapath.

Bigg Boss contestants

The contestants inside the house are: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek, Neil and Aishwarya, the other contestants are--Soniya Bansal, Firoza Khan, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Navid Sole and Jigna Vora.