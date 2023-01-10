The trailer of actress Samantha Ruth Prabu's Shaakuntalam was dropped on Monday. The actress garnered rave reviews for her stellar performance. The trailer also introduces Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha in a pivotal role.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets emotional at the trailer launch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stunning in a white saree as she attended the grand trailer launch of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The actress got emotional at the trailer launch event of her upcoming Telugu mythological drama. Speaking at the event, Samantha said her love for cinema hasn't changed amid all the recent life struggles. She said she gathered all her courage to attend the event.

In her speech, Samantha got teary-eyed and said, "No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won't change. That's how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam."

The video of Samantha's speech, while she wipes away her tears has surfaced online.

Thanking Gunasekhar for the opportunity, Samantha said. "In Indian literature history, the story of Shakuntala is one of the most memorable ones. I feel so lucky that Gunasekhar sir chose me for this character. It is truly my privilege."

Several pictures and clips from the event surfaced online.

Entertainment portal's Twitter handle says the actress has lost her charm and glow

However, a Twitter page named BuzZ Basket posted Samantha's pictures from the trailer launch event with a text that read, "Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again.'

Samantha gives a befitting reply to a tweet stating 'she lost all her charm' after myositis

The tweet caught Samantha's attention, and the actress gave a befitting reply to the entertainment portal's Twitter page.

She wrote, 'I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did...And here's some love from me to add to your glow."

Samantha's fans came out in support of her.

Slamming the post, a fan wrote, "As someone who has an autoimmune disease and went through heaps of experimental treatments including steroids, with all the effects of illness & treatment that showed up visibly, these kinds of condescending remarks can feel brutal. I feel sorry for those that can't see the quiet and remarkable strength of a person battling a chronic illness. Only way is to accept it as well meaning ignorance."

Varun Dhawan comes out in support of Samantha

Apart from fans, Varun Dhawan also came out in support of the actress.

Varun, who is set to work with Samantha in Prime Video's Citadel India, quote tweeted the post and wrote, "You don't feel bad about anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also, the glow is available in Instagram filters. Just meet Sam trust me she was glowing."

U don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing . ? https://t.co/JRslCKYJpP — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2023

Samantha's battle with myositis

Last November, Samantha took to Instagram to reveal that she has been suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called Myositis.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, with an IV drip connected to her wrist.

"I have had good days and bad days... physically and emotionally... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes," she had stated in her social media post.

She captioned the picture, "Your response to the 'Yashodha' trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front."

She further wrote, "Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

During the promotions of her film 'Yashoda', she had shared, " As I said in my post (Instagram), some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I felt that even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder I've gone through so much and have come this far. I'm here to fight."

She will soon commence shooting for the Indian adaptation of Citadel, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks enchantress as Shakuntala

Related