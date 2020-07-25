Following the announcement of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan having tested COVID positive, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he is sad to hear about Chouhan but the CM could have avoided the virus had he taken it seriously and not joked about it.

Earlier today, July 25, Chouhan has tested positive for Covid-19 and shared this information on his Twitter handle.

'Had you followed protocols & not joked about it, you would have remained safe'

Kamal Nath took to his Twitter handle and said, "Shivraj ji, I am quite pained to hear that you have tested positive for coronavirus. I pray that you recover at the earliest. But I regret that when we (Congress) were serious about Covid-19, you said we were creating a drama and that it was a ploy to save the Congress government."

"Perhaps even you could have protected yourself from Covid-19. Perhaps had you followed the protocols and not joked about it, you would have remained safe today. Whatever, I hope you recover soon and return to work."

MP CM Chouhan admitted to hospital after testing COVID positive

Currently, Chouhan has been taken to Chirayu Hospital, a dedicated facility for the treatment of Covid patients in the capital city. Lokendra Parashar, in-charge of the BJP's media department, said that Chouhan himself said that he wanted to be treated in Chirayu Hospital.

Parashar said the Chief Minister has chosen this hospital as the ordinary citizens are treated there. "I have been admitted to the Chirayu Hospital on the advice of a doctor after testing Covid-19 positive. All types of tests have been conducted here. I am perfectly healthy," tweeted Chouhan.

After Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus, he wrote, "My dear people, I was having symptoms of #COVID19, after the test my report has come positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get corona test done. People close to me must move to quarantine."

In another tweet, Chouhan said, "I am following all the guidelines of #COVID19. I will quarantine myself according to the doctor's advice. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful, just a little carelessness invites coronavirus. I made every effort to avoid it, but people used to come and meet me for various reasons."