Popular actor Mohit Raina rose to fame with Devo Ke Dev Mahadev. The actor has always been guarded about his personal life and usually never opens up about his life. Earlier this year, the actor announced his wedding to Aditi Sharma, as his wife is not in the industry, the actor didn't share many details about her. A few days after his wedding, Mohit took to Instagram and shared glimpses from his wedding in Rajasthan.

The couple is all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary and is in the happiest place in their life. However, amidst celebration galore, the internet is abuzz with reports that there was trouble in Mohit and Aditi's paradise. Several media reports stated that the actor is headed for divorce.

Mohit Raina slams entertainment news portal for spreading fake news about his divorce

Amidst separation rumours, fans and media outlets noted that Mohit Raina had removed his wedding photos from his account, and the couple isn't following each other on Instagram, this added fuel to the separation rumours.

However, Mohit Raina refuted rumours of his divorce and clarified his stance saying his wife doesn't belong to this industry and he intends to keep his life private. He also stated that they are currently in Himachal Pradesh celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actor clarifies that there is no truth about this news. He said, "This is just baseless. I really don't know where it started. It was first carried by an online portal named Bollywoodshaadi.com but there is no truth about it. As for me and Aditi, we are happily married. I would have loved to discuss it further, but we are celebrating our first wedding anniversary in Himachal Pradesh."

On removing wedding pictures

"All the wedding pictures are intact. We don't follow each other because she (Aditi) is not from the industry and doesn't enjoy unwanted attention. Also, we keep our personal lives very protected."

While announcing his wedding, Mohit Raina shared beautiful pictures from his wedding album and captioned it, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit."

On Holi,2022, the actor shared a loved-up picture with his wifey, Aditi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohit Raina was last seen in Mumbai Diaries 26/11.